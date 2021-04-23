Coronavirus in AP: Yet another secretariat employee dies of Covid-19

Coronavirus second wave is taking the severe toll on the people and is creating turmoil in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat as well. Meanwhile, Ajay Babu of the Labour Department died after being infected with the virus. So far five employees of the secretariat with Corona have died. With this, the secretariat employees are in panic and they are demanding that the government allow them to work from home. However, cases are already being registered in the Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 41,871 tests were conducted across the state where 10,759 cases were diagnosed and 31 people lost their lives with five in Chittoor and Krishna, three each in Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts, two each in East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram and one person each lost life in Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam. The death toll rose to 7,541 across the state.

On the other hand, with 3,992 victims recovering in a 24-hour period, the state-wide recovery has reached 9,22,977, the health ministry said. There are currently 66,944 active cases in the state. The health department has so far tested 1,58,35,169 samples across the state.

The highest number of 1,474 cases were reported in Chittoor and the lowest was 90 in West Godavari district. The state health department said that 9,97,462 people have been infected with the virus in the state so far, including the latest cases.



