Coronavirus in Chittoor: 6 new cases have reported in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Srikalahasti in Chittoor district has registered six more Covid-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours. This has taken up the total number of cases in the town to 40 and the district tally to 59. The number of active cases in the district as of now is 55 with four cases were already discharged.

All the new cases reported on Wednesday morning are having contacts with Jamaat returnees. Of them, one 78-year-old person and a 15-year-old girl are there. With this, Jamaat returnees and their contacts who were tested positive have gone up to 16. It is said that all the new cases were already in quarantine and there may not be the further spread of the virus through them.

On the other hand, the overall number of cases in the state has climbed to 813 with an increase of 56 new cases in the last twenty-four hours. As many as 120 persons discharged and 24 reported dead.