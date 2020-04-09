Coronavirus in Chittoor: First COVID-19 positive patient discharged in Tirupati

Tirupati: First COVID-19 positive patient in the district got discharged after completing the treatment protocols, which left the family members in joy. Going into details, a 25-year youth who was doing his MCA in London got admitted in Ruia hospital's COVID ward on March 23 and was tested positive for coronavirus on the next day. He earlier returned from London on March 19 via Chennai and developed symptoms.

A well experienced medical team at COVID ward in Ruia hospital led by the nodal officer Dr S Subba Rao have provided treatment to him. Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Subba Rao has said that the patient was tested negative twice during the last one week as per the protocol based on which he has been discharged. However, he said that no anti-virus treatment was given to the patient but only symptomatic treatment to keep his vitals under control.

"He has responded well with it and is alright now. However, he was advised to be strictly under home isolation for the next 14 days as a precautionary move to avoid any complications", said the Doctor. He was formally discharged from the COVID ward in the presence of DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, Nodal officer Dr Subba Rao and RMO Dr ER Hari Krishna.