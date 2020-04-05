Coronavirus in Chittoor: Seven cases detected on Sunday, takes the tally to 17

Coronavirus in Chittoor: The tail end district of the state Chittoor witnessed a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases on Sunday. In a single day, seven new cases were added to the list taking the tally to 17. Of them, Tirupati tops the list with five cases with the addition of three cases today.

Srikalahasti and Palamaneru having three cases each while Nagari and Renigunta have two positive cases each. Yerpedu and Nindra mandals are having one positive case each. The majority of these patients are linked to Jamaat members attended Markaz prayers in Nizamuddin of Delhi and their close contacts which made officials stand on their toes.

Overall, as per the latest bulletin, the number of coronavirus cases have increased to 226 with a spurt of 34 cases on Sunday.