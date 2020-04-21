Coronavirus: Medical staff working at quarantine centre fell sick in Bhimavaram

In a most alarming incident, the medical staff working at the quarantine centre were reported to be fell sick in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district. Going into details, Quarantine Center has been set up in 82 acres of land at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district to place the coronavirus suspect. Meanwhile, the doctor, who went to collect blood samples, got sick and fell unconscious at the centre.

They were given the first aide at Bhimavaram government hospital and sent home. Fellow staff members at the Quarantine Centers were worried about the lack of facilities for the doctors at quarantine centres.

On the other hand, the coronavirus cases have been on rising day by day in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 35 new cases and two deaths have been reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 757. As the number of cases has more in the Kurnool, Guntur, Kadapa and Nellore districts in the state, the chief minister who conducted the review meeting on Tuesday has directed the authorities to focus on those districts. He also urged the officials to provide facilities to the doctors and medical staff to do their duties freely.