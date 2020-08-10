Coronavirus patient commits suicide at Ongole GGH hospital in Prakasam

Coronavirus epidemic is taking a toll on the people of Andhra Pradesh with increasing positive cases, which is scaring the people. On the other hand, hospitals are also overcrowded with patients while the doctors and experts advising the persons who are affected with Coronavirus to be mentally courageous. However, some are taking the extreme steps of committing suicide out of fear of the dreadful virus. There have been many incidents across the state and recently another incident took place in Prakasam district where coronavirus patient jumped off from the building and died

Radhakrishna Reddy of Markapuram mandal Darimadugu fell ill three days ago. He underwent Coronavirus tests locally. His family members rushed him to Ongole GGH where he is being treated by doctors. Battagiri Radhakrishna Reddy committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hospital while being taken for an X-ray from the mail residency quarters in GGH. Family members say the deceased was not in a good mood. Hospital staff were shocked when Radhakrishna Reddy, who was being treated at the hospital, committed suicide.

Meanwhile, yet another record high 10,820 new cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh's with which tally moves further up to 2.27 lakh on Sunday. The coronavirus toll crossed the 2000-mark as 97 fresh fatalities were reported, the latest bulletin said. The total number of recovered patients touched 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured on Sunday, leaving 87,112 active cases in the State. East Godavari and Kurnool districts continued to report new cases at an alarming rate witj 1543 and 1399 while West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Guntur too are witnessing a high surge.