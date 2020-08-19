Coronavirus update: 9742 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking tally to 3,16,003

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: According to media health bulletin, in the past 24 hours, 9,742 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 8,061 were discharged from hospitals while 86 were reported dead.

As per the bulletin, fifteen each was killed in Chittoor and Nellore, eight in Anantapur, seven in Guntur, six in Prakasam, six in Srikakulam, five in East Godavari, five each in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari, four in Kadapa, two each in Krishna and Kurnool districts.

With the latest figures, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 3,16,003.

While 2,26,372 people were discharged from hospitals and a total of 2,906 people have died in the state affected by the corona while the number of active cases stands 86,725. As for the tests, 57,685 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which includes 23,599 rapid antigen tests. The cumulative Corona tests performed so far stands at 30,19,296.