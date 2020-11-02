Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh registers 1916 new cases and 13 deaths, tally mounts to 8,27,892

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has seen a drastic fall on Monday. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 1919 new Coronavirus cases reported as on Monday morning taking the total tally to 8,27,892 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 13 deaths with three each in Krishna and Anantapur, one each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Kadapa Guntur, Prakasam Srikakulam, West Godavari.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 7,98,625 including 3033 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 22,538 till Monday morning. The state has so far conducted 81,82, 266 tests including 64,581 in the last 24 hours.

According to district wise data, Chittoor registered 121 cases, West Godavari 426, East Godavari 354, Guntur 179, Krishna 68, Anantapur 106, Kadapa 141, Visakhapatnam 105, Prakasam 178, Nellore 93, Srikakulam 68, Vizianagaram 55, Kurnool 22,



