Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh registers 2849 new cases and 15 deaths, tally mounts to 8,30,371

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has seen a increase on Tuesday after a fall on Monday. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 2849 new Coronavirus cases reported as on Tuesday morning taking the total tally to 8,30,371 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 15 deaths with three each in Guntur and Anantapur, two each in Chittoor and Krishna, one each in East Godavar, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 8,02,535 including 3700 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 21,672 till Tuesday morning. The state has so far conducted 81,82, 266 tests including 64,581 in the last 24 hours.

According to district wise data, Chittoor registered 436 cases, West Godavari 386, East Godavari 394, Guntur 277, Krishna 421, Anantapur 142, Kadapa 169, Visakhapatnam 145, Prakasam 185, Nellore 93, Srikakulam 88, Vizianagaram 78, Kurnool 35,