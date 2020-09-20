Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh registers 7738 new cases taking tally to 6,25,514

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have started declining from the last four days. According to a bulletin released on Sunday, 70,455 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where as many as 7738 new positive cases were reported taking the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 6,25,514. Meanwhile, 57 people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 5359.

Meanwhile, the health department reported that as many as 10,608 people had recovered in the past 24 hours, which brings the number of people recovering from the coronavirus to 5,41,319 while 78,836 people are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals. East Godavari has registered highest number of cases in the last 24 hours with 1260 followed by 1005 in West Godavari district, 869 in Prakasam, 794 in Chittoor district, 582 in Guntur, 539 in Anantapur, 476 in Srikakulam, 446 in Vizianagaram, 44 in Nellore, 439 in Krishna, 342 in Visakhapatnam, 275 in Kurnool and 267 in Kadapa respectively.



East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases with 86,507 in the state, followed by West Godavari district at 57,746. The increase in the number of discharges is a sigh of relief to Andhra Pradesh government. The state has conducted a cumulative of 51,04,131 tests in the state.



