Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 12,634 new positive cases and 65 deaths

The Andhra Pradesh state health department has released the health bulletin pertaining to the coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours as on Sunday morning, According to the bulletin, about 12,634 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 10,33,560 cases.



The bulletin also reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 65 deaths with which the death toll mounts to 7685. Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 4304 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,36,143 and the active cases stands at 89,732.



The state has so far conducted 1.59 crore tests including 62,884 tests in the last twenty four hours. Going into the district wise data, Srikakulam has topped the list reporting 1680 cases followed by 1628 Chittoor and 1576 in Guntur.



