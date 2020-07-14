Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 1916 new cases and 43 deaths, tally mounts to 33,019

Andhra Pradesh: There seems to be no stopping for the rise of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh as there has been a constant rise in the coronavirus cases day by day. As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Tuesday, as many as 1916 new Covid-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 33,019 and the death toll increased to 408 with ten in Anantapur, nine in West Godavari, five each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Kadapa three each in Kurnool and Prakasam and two in Visakhapatnam and one in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,670 samples were tested in twenty-four hours in which 1908 cases related to state and 8 cases from migrants. On the other hand, the discharged cases stands at 17,467 along with 952 new recoveries on Tuesday and the active cases stands at 15,144 respectively. The state has conducted 11,95,766 tests so far which is the first state to do so.

On the other hand, as per the district wise data, Chittoor district registered highest number of cases on Tuesday with 238 cases followed by Srikakulam 215, West Godavari 199, Anantapur 185, Kurnool 169, Nellore 165, East Godavari 160, Guntur 146, Vizianagaram 130, Krishna 129, Kadapa 112, Prakasam 32 and Visakhapatnam 28 respectively. As usual Kurnool tops the list with more cases at 3823.







