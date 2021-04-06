Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 1941 new cases and seven deaths, tally mounts to 9,10,943

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been increased from the last two weeks with the outbreak of the second wave. The state health department has released the bulletin on the cases over the last twenty four hours as on Tuesday morning.

As many as 1941 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,10,943 cases. Coming to fatalities, seven more deaths reported till Tuesday morning by which the total deaths mounts to 7244.

Meanwhile, the recoveries stands at 8,91,883 including 835 on and active cases mounts to 11,809. The district wise date confirms that Guntur tops the list with 424 new cases followed by Chittoor with 323 cases and Visakhapatnam with 258 cases.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 1.52 crore tests till day including 30,678 in the last twenty-four hours. The vaccination program has begun in the state and state government is planning to complete the vaccination process in next three months.