Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 2997 new cases, tally mounts to 8,07,023

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are declining over the past few days. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Sunday, 67,419 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,997 people were tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 8,07,023

Meanwhile, the coronavirus deaths in the state have also been decreasing day by day with 21 people being reported dead in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 6,587. As per the district wise death cases, five people in Chittoor, three in Kadapa, two each in Guntur, Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnamn, one each in one each in Nellore, Vizianagaram and West Godavari were reported dead.

On Sunday, 3585 people were completely cured from the coronavirus epidemic and discharged taking a total recoveries to 7,69,576 and as many as 31,721 are currently being treated at various hospitals. While West Godavari, Chittoor and Krishna districts reported highest number of cases in the last 24 hours with 492, 466, and 358. The full details of the coronavirus bulletin can be viewed below.



