Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 64 new cases, takes tally to 8,87,900

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has decreased drastically. As many as 64 new positive cases have been reported in the state taking the tally to 8,87,900 cases. According to the health bulletin released by the state medical department on Monday, one death has been reported in the last twenty-four hours, which takes the total death toll to 7154.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries reported on Monday was at 99 with which the total recoveries goes up to 8,79,504 while the total active cases remained at 1242. The state has so far conducted 1,31,59,794 tests including 21,922.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 14 cases and the lowest in Prakasam with zero cases. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,275 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,133 in Vizianagaram.



