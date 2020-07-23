Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 7998 new cases, tally moves to 72,711

The coronavirus epidemic is increasing in Andhra Pradesh with a record number of new cases emerging every day. In the past 24 hours alone, 7998 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus positive, according to the AP Department of Health. This brings the total number of corona cases in the state to 72711. In the past 24 hours, 5248 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 61 people have been reported dead. East Godavari district has the highest number of newly registered cases with 1391 cases were followed by 1184 in Guntur, 1016 in Anantapur, 904 in Kurnool, 684 in Visakhapatnam and 748 in West Godavari.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts are as follows with 14 people in East Godavari, seven each in Guntur and Kurnool, six each in Krishna and Srikakulam, five each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, three each in Chittoor, West Godavari and Prakasam, one each in Kadapa and Anantapur districts respectively.

With the latest cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 72,711. So far 37555 people have been discharged and 884 people have died. There are currently 34272 Coronavirus active cases in the Andhra Pradesh. When it comes to tests, 58052 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This includes 25618 rapid antigen tests. The Department of Health said that 14,93,879 coronavirus tests have been performed in AP so far.



