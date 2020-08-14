Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 8943 new cases and 97 deaths, tally moves to 2,73,085

The coronavirus epidemic continues in Andhra Pradesh with increasing cases day by day. Along with the coronavirus cases, the death toll has also been on the rise. In the last 24 hours, 53,026 people were tested for coronavirus and 8943 persons tested positive taking the tally to 2,73,085. As many as 97 people have died from coronavirus taking the death toll 2475. During the last 24 hours, 12 people Kurnool, 10 each in Guntur, East Godavari, Chittoor, West Godavari and Nellore, 6 each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, 3 in Vizianagaram and 2 in Krishna districts respectively.

Meanwhile, the medical health department said 9779 people had recovered and been discharged from the coronavirus as of Friday day. Among the total 2,73,085 positive cases in the state, 1,80,703 have been discharged and 89,907 are currently being treated at various hospitals. East Godavari continues to register the highest number of cases with 1146 and the district wise cases can be viewed in the below table.

As far as tests are concerned, the state has so far conducted 27,58,485 the first state in the country to do so. Also AP is the first major state to have done more than 50k tests per million in India.



