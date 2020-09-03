Coronavirus Update: AP Reports 10,199 New Cases Taking The Tally To 4,65,730

Coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day. On Thursday, another 10,199 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Monday, coronavirus tests were performed on 62,625 people in the past 24 hours and 10,199 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,65,730.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 75 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths across the state to 4200. In the last 24 hours, ten dies in East Godavari, nine each in Chittoor and Guntur, seven each in Anantapur, Krishna and West Godavari, six in Nellore, five in Kadapa, four each in Kurnool and Srikakulam, three in Prakasam, two each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram respectively.



Meanwhile, the medical health department said on Thursday that as many as 9400 people had completely recovered from coronavirus epidemic and were discharged. Of the total 4,65,730 positive cases registered across the state, 3,57,829 were discharged and 1,03,701 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is fast spreading in East Godavari district with more than 50,000 corona cases that have been reported in this district alone.