Coronavirus update: AP reports 10,418 new cases, 74 deaths, tally moves to 5,27,512

Coronavirus outbreak continues in Andhra Pradesh with no less than 10,000 corona cases are reported in the state every day. Heavy corona cases were also reported on Wednesday. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Wednesday, 71,692 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 10,418 were reported positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,27,512.

Coronavirus deaths in the state also rose slightly on Wednesday with another 74 people died of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. This brings the total number of corona deaths across the state to 4,634. Also in the last 24 hours, 9 people were affected in Kadapa district, seven in Nellore, seven in Prakasam, seven in Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, six in Guntur, six in West Godavari, five in Krishna, five in Kurnool, three in Srikakulam and three in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the number of discharges, which had been rising over the past few days, dropped sharply on Wednesday. On Wednesday, 9,842 people were completely recovered by the coronavirus epidemic and discharged, the medical health department said. Of the total 5,27,512 positive cases registered across the state, 4,25,607 were discharged and 97,271 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is spreading in East Godavari district. In this district alone, more than 71,000 positive cases have been reported with the highest number of corona positives at 71,085, the highest in the state so far.



