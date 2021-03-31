Coronavirus update: AP reports 1184 new cases and four deaths, active cases mount to 7338

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is steadily increasing. Among the 30,964 tests performed in the past 24 hours, 1184 new positive cases were confirmed and four deaths with three in Chittoor and one in Nellore, in the last twenty four hours, which takes the total deaths to 7217. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect.

The total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 9,01,989. Meanwhile, in a single day, 456 people have fully recovered in the state with which the number of people recoveries in the state has reached 8,87,434 Currently, there are 7338 active cases in the state, according to the health ministry.

According to district wise data, Guntur district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 352 cases followed by Visakhapatnam 186 and Chittoor with 115 cases.