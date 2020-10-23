Coronavirus update: AP reports 3765 new cases taking tally to 8,00,684

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in Andhra Pradesh with a slight increase in cases over the past few days. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Thursday, 80,238 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 3,765 people were tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 8,00,684.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus deaths in the state have decreased hugely with 20 people being dead in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 6,544 across the state. As per the district-wise death cases, four people have died in Guntur district, three each in Kadapa and Krishna, two each in Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, one each in Kurnool, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.

On Wednesday, 4,281 people were completely cured from the coronavirus epidemic and discharged, the medical health department said. With a total of 8,00,684 positive cases registered across the state, 7,62,419 have been discharged and 31,721 are currently being treated at various hospitals.