Coronavirus update: AP reports 997 new cases and five deaths, active cases mounts to 6104

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is steadily increasing from the last week. Among the 31,324 tests performed in the past 24 hours, 997 new positive cases were confirmed and two deaths with one each in Anantapur, Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts were reported in the last twenty four hours, which takes the total deaths to 7210. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect.

The total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,99,812. Meanwhile, in a single day, 282 people have fully recovered in the state with which the number of people recovering in the state has reached 8,86,498. Currently, there are 6104 active cases in the state, according to the health ministry.

According to district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 181 cases followed by Guntur 152 and Visakhapatnam with 139. The government has alerted and taking measures to increase the hospitals and tests to contain the virus.