Coronavirus vaccine: Precautionary dose to be administered from today in AP

Amid the spread of the coronavirus is increasing across the country, the government has decided to distribute precautionary vaccination doses free of cost to people aged 18 to 59 years. In this order, arrangements have been made for the distribution of precautionary doses to 18 to 59-year-olds in the state from Friday.



So far, the government has been distributing precautionary doses free of cost only to health care, front-line workers, and people above 60 years of age and now 18 to 59-year-olds have been allowed to get precautionary doses at private vaccination centers by paying money. But till now only 20 people of these communities have received precautionary doses in the state.



The medical department will conduct a special drive from Friday to the end of September to distribute precautionary vaccination free of cost to 18 to 59-year-olds. The drive will be conducted for 75 days as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Precautionary vaccination is administered free of cost in all government hospitals, village/ward secretariats, and vaccination centers.

All those more than 6 months after receiving the second dose of vaccine are eligible for the precautionary dose. So far, the medical department has given two doses of vaccine to 3,50,94,882 people in the age group of 18 to 59 years in the state. Of these, 3.41 lakh people will be eligible to take the precautionary dose by the end of September. The medical department is taking steps to distribute the vaccine to all of them within the deadline.