Coronavirus: Vijayawada on high alert as the positive cases reaches to three

Coronavirus cases have been on rise in Andhra Pradesh with yet another case reported positive in Vijayawada on Thursday. The tally now reaches to eleven in the state. Meanwhile, the officials have announced a high alert as coronavirus positive cases have reached to three in the city. The 28-year-old who arrived in Delhi from Sweden on the 18th of this month reached Vijayawada on the same day.

On the 25th of this month, he was admitted to the Government Hospital in Vijayawada after suffering fever and cough. The samples of the young man were immediately sent to the laboratory. In a report received on Thursday night, he is found to have reported COVID-19 positive.

Officials have become alarmed as three coronavirus cases have been registered in the city. The police have divided the city into two zones and imposed stringent rules. Sanitation works are being carried out on a regular basis. Red alert was announced at residences of Coronavirus Positive patients. The village volunteers are in search for those who came from abroad.

Officials request the foreign returnees to inform the government. On Thursday night, Collector AMD Imtiaz and Joint Collector Madhavi Latha reviewed with the district medical and health officials over the preventive measures on coronavirus.