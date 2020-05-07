Coronavirus: Vizianagaram is no more corona free district as 3 cases registered on Thursday

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram district, which is the only district in green zone from entire Andhra Pradesh so far is going to lose its tag from today onwards as the district administration has announced three positive cases registered in the recent medical tests conducted at Kakinada.

A fisherman who arrived here from Gujarat and accommodated at MVGR college is tested positive. One more woman came to Duggi village of Komarada Mandal from Krishna district who was kept in quarantine center at Seethanagaram also tested positive. Another woman who came back from Ongole tested positive.

Anyhow all three patients are migrant workers. The district administration has been tracing the contract persons of these positive casVizianagarames and brought them to Maharaja district hospital and collected swab samples and sent for lab tests.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases registered in the state of 1833 with an increase of 56 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. As many as 780 persons were discharged and 38 fatalities.