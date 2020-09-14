Corporate, private schools sell study material 

Guntur: Corporate schools are violating the government orders and selling study material in the schools. They are collecting Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 for study material.Depending upon class, the corporate schools are collecting amount for study material. While corporate schools are selling the study material in the schools, English medium convents are selling study material outside the school premises in the district.

According to sources, the corporate and private schools' employees are contacting the parents of the students over phone and asking topay their term fees and purchase study material immediately. For term fee and study material the parents would have to pay Rs15,000 per student. If two students are studying in the corporate or private convents, the parents would have to spend Rs30,000 for their children's studies.

In addition to this, the parents should have to purchase two cell phones for their children to follow lessons through online classes.

Though the corporate and private schools are selling the study material, the education department officials did not take any action against them and extending cooperation to the school managements.

A parent KSrinivasa Rao said, "While textbooks are selling at Rs700 to Rs1000, study material is being sold at Rs5,000 to Rs10,000.The government is distributing textbooks free of cost to the students studying in the government schools."

Regional Joint Director of School Education,Guntur, K RavindranadhReddy said,"We have set up complaint boxes in our office in Guntur city.

The parents of the students may complain, if the school managements force to purchase study material in the schools. We will issue notices to the school managements selling the study material in the schools. The teachers working in the private and corporate schools, who did not get salaries in the lockdown period may also drop their complaints in the complaint boxes."