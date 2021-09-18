Corporators give 'no-confidence' notice against Mayor Pavani

Kakinada: Corporators of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC), both TDP and YSRCP, have given notice of 'No-confidence motion' against KMC mayor Sunkara Pavani who completed her four years tenure as mayor. Now, the dissent corporators in TDP have decided to topple the mayor.

As many as 33 corporators led by deputy mayor Chodipalli Venkata Satya Prasad submitted representation to the district collector Chevuri Hari Kiran on Friday. They said that they have been waiting for four years for the development of the city with combined efforts. But she did not consider their opinion during the agenda issues and development issues. She had taken decisions as dictatorial but not taking them into confidence. Some of the corporators have levelled allegations against the mayor, including causing obstructions in Smart City developmental works.

Elections to KMC were held for 48 out of 50 divisions in 2017. TDP won in 32, BJP three, YSRCP 10 and independents 3. One YSRCP candidate Kampara Ramesh and two TDP corporators passed away since then.

One TDP corporator Makineedi Seshu Kumari who joined the Jana Sena Party in the last assembly elections resigned.

The dissent TDP corporator Sunkara Siva Prasanna is likely to be fielded for mayor post.

Recently, TDP corporator Chodipalli Satya Prasad won the deputy mayor-2 post with the support of ruling YSRCP. He defeated TDP corporator Palivela Anantha Kumar. At the time of election, Mayor S Pavani was given her seat in the council hall along with other corporators. But she expressed her resentment and demanded the election officer to allot a separate seat to her by respecting her post. But Lakshmisha, the election officer said that there is no such provision during the election time to the mayor or any others. Expressing concern over it, Pavani did not sit and stood in the council hall till the election was completed.