Counselling seminar for train escorting electrical staff
Visakhapatnam : With an aim to enhance passenger experience and ensure smooth operation of train services, the mechanical department of Waltair Division organised a specialised counselling seminar for train escorting electrical technicians.
The seminar focused on equipping these technicians with enhanced skills and knowledge to handle onboard technical issues effectively.
The train escorting electrical technicians play an important role in addressing customer concerns related to thermal comfort, illumination, air conditioning, lighting and other essential amenities during the journey. Their responsibilities also include resolving technical challenges such as power cuts and ensuring adherence to fire safety norms.
During the seminar, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad emphasised the importance of customer orientation and service excellence. Technicians were briefed on the significance of promptly addressing passenger issues and ensuring a positive customer experience throughout their journey. “Providing passenger service with the highest standards of service is our priority,” said DRM Shri Saurabh Prasad. “This counselling seminar aimed to reinforce the technicians’ role in maintaining passenger comfort and safety, as well as their responsibility in promptly resolving technical issues on-board.” The seminar also focused on effective communication strategies, teamwork and coordination with higher authorities to streamline technical operations and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers.