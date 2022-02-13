Countdown begins for launch of ISRO's PSLV-C52/EOS-04 mission from SHAR

The countdown has begun for the first launch of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 2022. The countdown began at 4.29am on Sunday, February 13th wherein the PSLV C52 rocket will be launched at 5:59 am on Monday from Sriharikota after completing a 25 hour 30 minute countdown.



"The 25-hour, 30-minute countdown to the launch of the PSLV-C52 / EOS-04 mission began at 04:29 a.m. Sunday," ISRO said in a tweet. The PSLV-C52 rocket will carry 1710 kg RISat‌ (EOS-04), 17.5 kg INS-2TD and 8.1 kg InspireShot-1 satellites. ISRO will launch the satellite into orbit at an altitude of 529 km.





PSLV-C52/EOS-04 Mission: The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch has commenced at 04:29 hours today. https://t.co/BisacQy5Of pic.twitter.com/sgGIiUnbvo — ISRO (@isro) February 13, 2022



The Inspiresat-1 satellite developed by students in collaboration with the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at Colorado Boulder University, USA, National University Taiwan, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and IIST, Thiruvananthapuram will also be carried by

Meanwhile, the ISRO scientists visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy and offered prayers for success of the launch. The rocket model was placed at the feet of Moolaviratha and pujas were also performed.