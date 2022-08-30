Couple appreciated for returning the gold jewellery found to owners in Amalapuram

The Malleswara Rao couple, who works as a watchman in the apartment of local Bhupayya Agraharam Mahananda showed their honesty by handing over the gold jewellery worth Rs.4 lakh found in their bag to the concerned persons.



Going into the details, Dr. R. Sai Shilpa, daughter of Municipal Vice Chairman Rudra Raju Nani Raju, is managing the Sai Sanjeevini Hospital in the town. She gives her clothes to the Malleswara Rao couple to wash and iron them. As usual, two days ago, Dr. Sai Shilpa put the clothe in a bag and gave them to the Malleswara Rao couple along with jewellery worth Rs.4 lakh in the same bag. Dr. Sai Shilpa," family is in concern as the gold jewelery has not been found.



Meanwhile, the Malleswara Rao couple, who took out the dirty clothes to wash from the bag, found the gold jewelry. The couple honestly took the gold jewelry and handed it over to Dr. Sai Shilpa. Sai Shilpa's parents Municipal Vice Chairman Rudra Raju Nani Raju and Usha Kumari couple who appreciated Malleswara Rao couple for their honesty honoured them on Monday and gave a cash prize of Rs.5,000. People of Bhupayya Agraharam appreciated the honesty of the Malleswara Rao couple.