Court orders 14-day remand for Kakani

Nellore: In another latest development, the court on Wednesday ordered 14 days remand to YSRCP leader and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for his alleged involvement in illegal mining of gravel in Sarvepalle constituency and other places.

Later, police shifted him from district court to Nellore prison. This is the third case the former minister has been facing punishment as remand prisoner in Nellore central prison.

Earlier, he was remanded to Nellore central prison for his alleged role in illegal mining and transportation of Quartz from Rusthum Mines located in Tatiparthi village of Podalakuru mandal, and also facing charges on SC, ST Atrocity cases for scolding and threatening the tribals in Podalakuru mandal.It may be recalled that when Kakani Reddy was the MLA of Sarvepalle constituency during YSRCP regime in 2021, a case was filed against him in Venkatachalam police station for forging the signature of Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy seeking permission for mining gravel in Sarvepalle constituency.

It was reported that gravel worth about Rs 100 crore was dug without permission. Later, SIT registered a case against Kakani after the Ongole MP confirmed of forging his signature. Meanwhile, arguments over the charges framed against Kakani Govardhan Reddy related to SC, ST atrocities case concluded in SC, ST Atrocity court on Wednesday. SC, ST atrocity court Judge Saraswathi adjourned the verdict to June 20. It should be reminded that a case was registered against Kakani for scolding and threatening SC people living in Podalajur mandal, who objected using explosives for digging Quartz that would endanger their lives.