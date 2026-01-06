Indian Army organises national integration tour for students

The Indian Army has organised a 15-day-long National Integration Tour for students from the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district, defence officials said on Monday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the tour is being organised for students of the Government Higher Secondary School, Mechuka, located in the remote border region of the Shi-Yomi district.

Commencing on Monday, the initiative aims to provide meaningful national exposure to students from this far-flung frontier area by connecting them with India’s cultural, historical, and institutional landscape. As part of the tour, scheduled from January 5 to 19, the students will be visiting Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, besides the state capital, Itanagar, gaining first-hand exposure to India’s democratic institutions, national heritage, and diverse socio-cultural fabric.

The itinerary, Lt Col Rawat said, includes visits to prominent landmarks such as Teen Murti Bhawan, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the National War Memorial, along with interactions at premier educational and defence institutions.

These engagements are designed to enhance the students’ understanding of the nation’s history, values and governance, while also providing insight into avenues in higher education, public service and the Indian Armed Forces, he said.

According to the spokesman, the tour offers a balanced blend of education, exposure and experiential learning, enabling students to witness everyday India beyond classrooms and textbooks. Interaction with people from different regions, exposure to metropolitan environments and participation in structured educational visits are expected to broaden horizons, build confidence and instil a deep sense of national pride.

The tour is expected to leave a lasting impression on the students, fostering lifelong memories and a strengthened sense of belonging to the nation, he stated.

The initiative reflects the army’s sustained commitment towards nation-building by empowering youth and strengthening emotional integration with the national mainstream, he added. Meanwhile, to promote youth empowerment and sustainable development, the Indian Army has facilitated an eco-tourism exposure tour for college students from the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district.

Lt Col Rawat said that the army, under the aegis of Spear Corps, on Sunday flagged off the 11-day (from January 4 to 14) eco-tourism exposure tour from Along Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant step towards youth empowerment and sustainable development in the state’s border regions.

As part of the eco-tourism exposure tour, the students will visit West Bengal’s Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions, which are well known for successful eco-tourism and homestay initiatives.

The official said that through such initiatives, the army continues to bridge geographical and cultural distances, reinforce trust with border communities and nurture informed, inspired and responsible citizens.