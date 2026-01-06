YSRCP rebel candidate elected as Bommanahal Mandal Parishad President

Bommanahal (Anantapur district): YSRC Prebel candidate Mullangi Nagamani, with TDP support, was elected as the president of Bommanahal Mandal Parishad on Monday. Mandal MPP Election Presiding Officer Gangadhara has officially declared the results.

Following the notification issued by the State Election Commission on December 29, 2025, for Mandal Parishad President elections, notices were served to MPTC members on December 31 through Form-5. Accordingly, a special meeting to elect Mandal Parishad President was held at Mandal Parishad conference hall on Monday.

Out of the total 16 MPTC members in Bommanahal mandal, 15 members — including 14 YSRCP and one independent — attended the meeting. However, during the election process, eight MPTC members, including YSRCP candidate Karuru Kalpana of Uddehal MPTC, staged a walkout without participating in the voting. The remaining seven members - six YSRCP and one Independent - took part in the election. All seven extended their support in favour of Upparahal MPTC member and YSRCP rebel candidate Mullangi Nagamani.

With a clear majority, Nagamani was declared elected as the Mandal Parishad President, and the Presiding Officer later handed over the election certificate to her. One MPTC member, Nagaratnamma of Darga Vonnuru, was absent from the special meeting. Rayadurg MP Ambica Lakshminarayana and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu attended the meeting as special invitees.

Adequate security arrangements were made under the supervision of Kalyandurg DSP Ravi Babu, while Tahsildar Munivelu and MPDO Vijaya Bhaskar coordinated the proceedings.