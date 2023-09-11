Court orders on Naidu’s house custody petition on Tuesday

Vijayawada: Vijayawada ACB Court has posted to Tuesday orders on ‘house custody’ petition of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is in judicial custody in alleged Skill Development scam.

After hearing detailed arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the case to Tuesday.

Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra sought orders for ‘house custody’ of Chandrababu Naidu on the ground that he is Z plus category protectee and faces threat in jail.

He expressed doubts over the measures taken for his security in the jail. He pointed out that convicts in serious crimes are lodged in the jail.

Luthdra cited Supreme Court judgments for house custody in various six cases in supported of his arguments

Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy argued the case on behalf of the government. He told the judge that Naidu will have more security in jail than at his house.

He explained to the court the steps taken for Naidu’s security and food. A letter from the Director General of Prisons, listing out the steps taken by Rajahmundry jail authorities, was submitted to the court

The court was told that the prison walls are 50 feet high. Police are on round-the-clock security both inside and outside the jail.

The AAG also told the court that Naidu has a sound health and necessary facilities can be provided in the jail.

The court had Sunday sent Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days. He was subsequently shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.