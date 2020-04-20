Covid-19 cases rise to 149 in Guntur district

Guntur: As many as 20 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district on Monday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Guntur district jumped to 149, including 92 cases in Guntur city.

At a daily bulletin released, the DMHO, Dr Y Yasmin, said that so far they had sent 4,682 samples to the testing lab, out of which 3,015 turned out negative.

Test reports on 1518 samples are yet to come. So far, as many as 1,739 persons are in the quarantine under the supervision of the Medical and Health Department staff and 17 persons were discharged from the hospitals after testing negative.

Similarly, 226 persons were discharged from quarantine centres in the district. So far, four Covid-19 patients died.