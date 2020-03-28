COVID-19 special hospital set up in Tirupati

Tirupati: To provide better health care to the people of Rayalaseema, a Covid-19 special hospital has been set up in Tirupati.



SVIMS – Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women Hospital has been designated as the Covid hospital where all the facilities are being provided. It was visited by District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta and Chandragiri MLA C Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday along with a team of doctors. They also visited the isolation ward in Ruia Hospital, the negative pressure rooms under construction and BIRRD hospital building.

On this occasion, TUDA Chairman has said that both the Central and State governments together were taking various steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All the amenities and equipment required for COVID-19 hospital will be made available within one week with the help of TTD and government. Considering the gravity of the situation in other countries, he advised the people to stay at home by strictly following lockdown norms.

The foreign returnees from Tirupati and Chandragiri constituencies have been quarantined at Padmavati Nilayam in Tiruchanoor where all amenities were provided for them.

He warned the people that the lockdown restrictions will be more stringent in the coming days during which people should confine themselves to homes. SVIMS Director cum V-C Dr B Vengamma, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr NV Ramanaiah, TUDA V-C S Harikrishna, Secretary S Lakshmi and others were present.