Covid-19 vaccine safe: Minister Perni Nani

Machilipatnam: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) has said Covid vaccine is safe and people can take the jab without any hesitation and fear.

The Minister along with his wife took the Covishield jab in the Government Hospital, Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani said the Covid vaccination programme started in the State on January 16 and continuing across the State since then. He said many countries are looking at India for the Covid vaccine and praised the services of Indian scientists who developed the vaccine. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to make Andhra Pradesh free from Covid.

He spoke to the staff and the people aged 45 years who took the Covid jab at the 23 division in Machilipatnam. He handed over the bouquet and felicitated the Medical Department staff for taking part in the vaccination programme.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, Bandar Revenue Development Officer Sk Khaja Vali, Mayor M Venkateswaramma, Deputy Mayor T Kavitha, Municipal Commissioner Sivarama Krishna, staff from Municipal Corporation, Medical and Health department participated in the vaccination programme.