Covid cases continue upward trend in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Covid positive cases reached to 28,529 numbers across the district on Sunday. For the last ten days positive cases have been in increasing trend in the district. Total population in the district is 28 lakh and 1,000 persons among every one lakh population are suffering from Covid in the district.

For the last ten days from August 28 to till September 6, the district reported 7,642 positive cases across the district and daily more than 764 cases have been reporting for the last ten days.

In the wake of community level spreading of Covid cases, officials imposed restrictions across the district to prevent its further spread but people are violating all orders and not following restrictions absolutely as a result the cases are in increasing trend in the district.

With an aim to prevent Covid spread, district collector J Nivas announced complete lockdown on every Sunday in the city. But people particularly youth are moving on roads without any reason even on Sundays in the city.

Even the people are not maintaining physical distance and wearing mask as a result Covid prevention became difficult in the district, said a district level officer in the medical department, who did not want to be named.

Covid-19 cases cross 41,000-mark in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Covid-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam district recorded 573 in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 41,517. Till now, 35,241 patients were discharged from various hospitals after their complete recovery. However, Visakhapatnam reported four more deaths on Sunday. With this, the death toll reached 289 in the district so far.



There are 5,987 active cases in the district now. Very active clusters are 60, active clusters are 45 and dormant clusters 616. De-notified clusters are 192 in the district.

In view of the increasing number of cases, the district authority is taking all steps to intensify the testing process. The District Collector was keen on conducting 6,000 tests in the district.

However, though people are seen with masks, maintaining social distancing appears to be missing among people in several places. Unless priority is accorded to its maintenance, health officials warn that the cases are expected to intensify further this month.