Covid cases spike in Anantapur

Anantapur: Coronavirus is raising its ugly head once again in the district with the district reporting as many as 350 cases in a span of 24 hours. What is a matter of concern is the registering of positive cases from all corners of the district and reporting of 3 deaths in the past 24 hours. Among 3,000 persons who were inoculated with vaccine, as many as 350 persons were tested positive. With this, the total number of Covid victims registered so far is 70,450 and the total Covid deaths in the district is 615. Of the 70,000 odd cases registered, 65,000 positive cases recovered from the virus and an estimated 1,600 positive cases are under treatment.

The virus, according to the office of DMHO, is spreading into villages while urban areas are recording higher number of cases. According to latest reports, Anantapur has 85 cases, Puttaparthi 30, Guntakal 25, Tadipatri 22, Hindupur 20, Gorantla 17, Bukkapatnam 12, Gooty, Obuladevacheruvu, Parigi, and Yadiki, 10 each cases, Penukonda, Peddavaduguru, Kothacheruvu and Madakasira 8 cases each. Two positive persons from Kalyandurg and Ellanuru, who are under treatment in the Government General Hospital succumbed to the virus on Thursday. Meanwhile SP B Sathya Yesu Babu, in a statement, has called for stricter implementation of Covid safety norms by trade and business circles including vegetable sellers, flower market and provisional store managers to take sterner steps in wearing of facemasks and hand washing with sanitisers. He advised against mob gatherings at public places and maintaining of social distance at all public places including banks, post offices and at business establishments like departmental stores and corporate malls. He asked all those above 45 years age to get themselves vaccinated. The second wave, Yesu Babu said is more dangerous than the first as the virus is fast spreading when compared to the first wave. The district is also experiencing shortage of Covid vaccines since a week. 35,000 doses of the vaccine which arrived a couple of days ago, were exhausted on the day of arrival itself. The new stocks of vaccine are expected to arrive around April 22 or so and only then will the vaccination programme will be resumed.