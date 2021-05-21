Covid helped me quit smoking

Chitoor: Don't ever think that you will not be touched by coronavirus just because you have strong mental and physical capabilities. If you ignore following health protocols you are vulnerable to get affected, stated N Ramanjaneyulu and his wife N Ramanamma of Kandiga village.

Their overconfidence led them to become Covid-19 positive when they went to attend a marriage. They were advised to be in home quarantine. One positive aspect of corona positive was that he had quit smoking something which even his wife failed to make him do all these years. He said started smoking during his student life but finally Covid pulled him out of this addiction permanently.

Quitting smoking and cultivating good practices like yoga, meditation , physical exercise and positive thinking have helped me a lot to recover from Covid-19 within two weeks, he said.

Except in certain highly complicated cases, it is curable. One should have will power to overcome it. His wife said that but for the encouragement of her husband she would have gone into depression. "I am happy on two counts. One I have overcome the virus and second my husband has given up smoking," she said with a smile on her face.

Another positive aspect for her was that she has lost weight and her problem of being obese has also come down.