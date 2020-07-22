Covid patients allege poor facilities at hospital in Nandyal

Kurnool: The Covid-19 positive patients being treated atSanthi Ram Covid hospital near Nandyal have been making complaints on several issues. They staged agitation inside the hospital and it is making rounds on social media. According to the video, the patients are alleging that water supply has been stopped for the hospital for a week. No one is taking care to clean the wards and as a result the toilets and wards are stinking. They are not supplied with sufficient drinking water, blamed the patients.

An inpatient Tirupal was saying that they are not giving medicines, and doctors or the nurses are not attending them. He was complaining that when they question about the facilities, the hospital authorities are calling the police and threatening them. The patients were demanding the authorities to provide them water.

A patient, Ramesh Reddy, who was recently discharged from the hospital after successful recovery, said that the diet served at hospital is nutritious, but doctors attend the patients rarely. Each ward is accommodated with 60 patients.

An official of Santhi Ram Covid hospital, Sri Krishna said to The Hans India that it is very unfortunate why people are projecting things in a negative manner. One day water was not supplied due to a problem at the pumping station. But the problem was fixed immediately, and water supply resumed at all wards, he said.

He further said at present 400 positive patients are being treated at the hospital. There is a huge staff crunch, only 10 doctors and some nursing staff are taking care round the clock. Due to fear of corona virus, several nursing staff have abandoned the jobs. ``Calling police is nothing but to calm down the agitation of the patients. It may not be possible to handle the patients if anything goes wrong. We have to safeguard the equipment that are most expensive. Police were called to tackle the situation, not to threaten the patients,'' Sri Krishna said.

He denied the allegation that medicines are not being given. Doctors and nurses are doing their duties in a regular process, he said. He suggested the people to wear masks, follow precautions and maintain social distance. There is no medicine except taking preventive measures, he added.