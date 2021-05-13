Covid surge continues, 1,836 people infected in Guntur

Guntur: As many as 1,836 Covid-19 fresh cases were reported in Guntur district during the last 24-hours. At present 100 micro containment areas are set up in Guntur city and GMC spraying sodium hypochlorite in the micro containment zones. District administration administering the second dose of Covaxine and Covidshied at the vaccination centres.. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao on Thursday visited vaccination centres set up at Yadava Bazaar Krishna Kalyana Mandapam, and SKBM High School in Guntur city and examined the vaccination process.

Kavati Manohar Naidu inquired about whether the vaccination centres have necessary facilities or not. He asked people to come to the vaccination centres at the prescribed time and wear masks and maintain social distance. He said, the GMC will send messages to those who completed eight weeks after first vaccination for administering the second vaccine. Manohar Naidu added that vaccine would be administered from 9 am to 4 pm. He further said that first dose of vaccination would be administered from June 1. He said, he would request minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju and district Collector Vivek Yadav to increase the Covid vaccination centres.