Covid test mandatory for polling agents at Nellore: RO

Nellore: Returning Officer K V N Chakradhar Babu said the counting of votes for Tirupati Lok Sabha segment will be held on May 2 following strictly the Covid guidelines. He informed that candidates, polling agents and media persons attending the counting should undergo Covid test for safety. Speaking to media over the arrangements for counting of votes on Thursday, he said the Election Commission of India has directed to take strict covid containment measures and as part of it, they were sanitising the counting centres in Nellore and Tirupati within 100 metres radius and the only Covid negative persons are allowed inside the premises.

He said the people, who are going to witness the counting process, should have got two doses of vaccination, otherwise they should undergo the test and attend only after the test result is negative. People should show either the vaccination certificate or RT-PCR or RAT test result for entering the premises, he said.

The RO said they are taking all measures to prevent assembling of people outside the premises during counting process for preventing spread of infection. He said they are also implementing Covid guidelines inside the counting centre asking the counting personnel to follow them. Chakradhar Babu said they had arranged enough security at the strongrooms where the EVMs were stored.

Meanwhile in Tirupati, District Collector Harinarayanan made it clear that Covid negative test is must for all the government personnel including police and agents of political parties involved in the counting of votes. He said the counting of votes will be held at SV Arts College as per the EC guidelines. Ahead of the counting, district collector along with municipal commissioner P S Girisha on Thursday held a meeting with Assistant Returning Officers of the three Assembly segments Tirupati, Srikalahasthi and Satyavedu here at RDO office. He urged the AROs to ensure and help all the personnel, agents of political parties' tested for Covid and allow only those who produce the Covid negative certificate along with their ID cards for the counting on May 2.

The process of counting votes will start at 8 am in the three counting halls at SV Arts college on Chittoor road, the collector said adding that all the personnel including the police must wear masks and face shields. He directed the AROs to keep ready 50 per cent personnel more in addition to the required staff for the counting as a stand by arrangement for utilising their service if required in case any personnel failed to adhere to Covid guidelines as per the circular of ECI for the counting.

He wanted proper arrangements in the three counting halls including exhaust fans, proper lighting and also sanitisation of the halls and the adjacent areas. Later, the collector along with the Commissioner inspected the strong rooms where the EVMs were kept in safe custody amidst tight security and also the counting halls in SV Arts Colleges.

It may be recalled here that 65.19 per cent polling was recorded in the byelection for Tirupati Parliament comprising 7 Assembly segments including four in Nellore district and three in Chittoor district with a total electorate of 17.10 lakh.