Covid Third Wave Fears : Intense awareness drive on cards

Visakhapatnam : An intensive awareness drive will be taken up on Covid-appropriate behaviour among the masses, district collector V Vinay Chand said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, the collector said the drive will be monitored on a daily basis in the next 25-30 days.

The responsibility to prevent third wave rests with every individual. Even if the third wave sets in, the district administration is gearing up to tackle the situation, the collector said.

From the present count of 995, the ICU beds will be increased to 1,389. Similarly, oxygen beds will be increased close to 5,000 from the current bed capacity of 3,450, Vinay Chand stated. "Suitable oxygen tankers will also be installed for the same," he informed.

Briefing about the pediatric wards in the district, Vinay Chand said they would be strengthened further. With the present positivity rate of 3 to 3.5 per cent, the collector said, the idea is to bring down the positivity rate even further.

Among the crowded areas, tourist spots will be monitored closely and violators will not be spared, the collector added.

He said coordination from other departments will be sought to take up the awareness drive and monitor it strictly. Posters were launched on the occasion.

The conference was attended by municipal commissioner G Srijana, city police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, Visakha rural SP B Krishna Rao, Andhra Medical College principal P V Sudhakar and district medical and health officer P S Surya Narayana, among others.