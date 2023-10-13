CP inspects bandobust arrangements for Dasara

Vijayawada: Vijayawada commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata on Thursday inspected the police bandobust arrangements being made near the bathing ghats on the banks of Krishna River and queue lines arranged for the convenience of devotees visiting the Durga temple to mark Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri.

Commissioner Rana along with other police officials inspected the Durga Ghat, Padmavati Ghat, Seetammavari Padalu Ghat, Swati centre, Kummaripalem centre and nearby areas. He spoke to the police officials and suggested them to ensure smooth passing of vehicles and traffic near the Durga temple.

Later, briefing the media, the police commissioner said the Dasara festivities will start on October 15 and tight police bandobust will be made near the queue lines, temple premises, parking places, bathing ghats, prasadam counters and other places. He said the objective of police bandobust is to ensure that devotees can get darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in a pleasant and peaceful manner.