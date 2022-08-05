CP Kanti Rana Tata inaugurates Task Force office

Vijayawada (NRT District): Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata on Thursday inaugurated the Commissioner's Task Force office at old Mahila police station, which was suitably renovated and modernised.

The Task Force would start functioning from the new office premises situated on Mahatma Gandhi road near Ramesh Hospital from Thursday. DCPs Vishal Gunni and Mary Prasanthi, ABTS Udaya Rani, Additional DCP Ch Lakshmipati, Crime Additional DCP P Venkataratnam, Task Force Additonal DCP Kolli Srinivas, Task Force ACPs Varma and Ramana Murthy and other officers were present on the occasion.