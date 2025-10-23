CP presents sports kits to dept staff

Vijayawada: To promote physical fitness and mental wellbeing among police personnel, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu presented sports kits to officers of the NTR District Police.

Intending to encourage police staff to engage in sports, the Commissioner personally purchased two volleyball kits, two cricket kits, four footballs, and one badminton kit, totalling Rs 65,000 from the Police Welfare Fund. The kits were formally presented to the personnel at the Police Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday, with Admin DCP KGV Saritha in attendance.

During the event, Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu emphasised that sports and exercise are essential for reducing stress and improving focus.

He stated, “Police officers face constant physical and mental pressure due to demanding duties. Engaging in regular sports activities fosters enthusiasm, maintains fitness, and promotes mental calmness.

A healthy and happy police force is better equipped to serve citizens.” He encouraged all officers to participate in games and workouts to enhance their overall health and discipline.

DCP SVD Prasad, ACPs Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Krishnam Raju, along with several inspectors, reserve inspectors, and staff members were present at the event.