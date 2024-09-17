CPI extends help to flood victims

Paderu (ASR District): Heavy rains in the GK Veedhi mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district devastated the lives of tribal communities in the second week of this month. Floodwaters surged from hills and valleys, causing significant damage to six villages. The sudden floods destroyed the residents’ homes, leaving them homeless.

The CPI criticised the authorities for not providing any assistance to the victims, despite taking steps to restore the roads. In the Darakonda Panchayat’s Darapuram village, the homes of 21 families have been completely ruined. In the Gumma Revula Panchayat’s Madimallu village, two bridges were washed away, impacting the lives of residents in six villages.

On Monday, CPI leaders including State Joint Secretary JV Sathyanarayana Murthy, AP Women’s Federation State President Attili Vimala, and CPI District Secretary Pottika Sathyanarayana visited the affected areas to offer their support.

They inspected the damaged homes and provided essential supplies, including 150 kilograms of rice and 26 litres of cooking oil to the 21 affected families. For the displaced families in Madimallu village, they provided 25 kilograms of rice, 10 litres of cooking oil, and financial aid of Rs 5,000 each.

The tribal residents said that they had never experienced such severe rains in the past 50 years.

CPI district executive members Sunkara Vishnu Murthy, Killoo Bhagwan, Alla Govindu, and K Gopinath also participated in the relief efforts.