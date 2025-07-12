CPI faults coalition govt for ignoring public issues

Alur (Kurnool district): CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna accused the ruling dispensation for not giving priority to completing several key irrigation projects in the region like Vedavathi, Nagaradam reservoir and Gundrevula, causing severe drinking and irrigation water shortages. Despite these pressing issues, the government continues to focus on power politics, he said. Addressing a massive public meeting on Friday during the 12th constituency-level conference of the CPI in Alur constituency, he said infrastructure is deteriorating in the state, citing the pathetic condition of roads in Madugula that gets damaged even after a minor rainfall. He demanded lasting solutions to such civic problems. He also criticised the much-hyped ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes, calling them mere publicity stunts with major lapses in execution. Referring to the neglect of essential initiatives like the Jinkala Park wildlife project, he stated that the government’s priorities are misplaced. He condemned the infighting within the TDP and the ruling party’s failure to address people’s issues and warned that the BJP-led government’s support for corporate giants like Ambani and Adani poses a serious threat to democracy.

Speaking at the same event, CPI-affiliated Ryuthu Sangham (Farmers’ Association) state president Ramachandraiah and district secretary Giddaiah expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of farmers. They stated that the commercialisation of agriculture has pushed the farming community into a dark future.

Due to lack of fair prices for their produce, mounting debts and insufficient access to fertilisers, seeds, and irrigation, many farmers are forced into committing suicide, they said. They also pointed out the government’s failure to ensure the proper implementation of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), which further adds to the financial stress on farmers.

The leaders lamented that farmers are being pushed into a debt trap as input costs continue to rise while yields remain low and market prices plummet. Instead of supporting farmers, they alleged, the government is backing corporate interests, which is deeply distressing.

Criticising the BJP government for allegedly trying to privatise the agricultural sector for the benefit of Ambani and Adani, they called it a dangerous ploy against the rural economy. The leaders urged farmer unions to engage in intellectual resistance and continue their movements in support of farmers’ rights. CPI and affiliated union leaders including Avula Shekhar, Maddileti Shetty, Bhupesh, Nabi Rasool, Ramamjaneyulu, Narasarao, Karrenna, Nagendraiah, Virupakshi, Basapuram Gopalu, Veeresh, Mareppa, Ranganna, Siddiling, and SS Bhasha participated in the program.