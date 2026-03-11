CPI flays Centre over hike in LPG price

Guntur: CPI state secretariat member Jangala Ajay Kumar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussions with US president Donald Trump to help stop the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel with the support of the United States.

Speaking at a press conference held at the CPI district office in Guntur on Tuesday, he said India should take diplomatic initiative as a representative of non-aligned nations to prevent the escalation of war. He alleged that Trump’s aggressive stance and support to Israel are encouraging attacks on Iran and creating a dangerous global situation. He said growing tensions have created fears of a possible third world war and called on countries to support peace and condemn actions that may escalate conflict.

He criticised the central government over the recent LPG price hike. He said the government claims that the war situation will not affect fuel prices, yet domestic gas cylinder prices were increased by Rs 60 and commercial cylinders by Rs 115, placing an additional burden on people. He demanded that the government immediately withdraw the hike and prevent gas agencies from creating artificial shortages. CPI leaders Akiti Arun Kumar and Meda Hanumantha Rao were also present.